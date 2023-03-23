Foggy this morning

SYNOPSIS - Mild start this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Very foggy across much of the area so take it slow on the morning drive. We will see the lower 80s for highs this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Tomorrow more fog to start off the day with afternoon highs in the middle 80s, the cold front will move in late tomorrow into early morning Saturday. We will keep an eye on the chance for a few stronger storms within the line. The cold front will stall over the area which will give us chances for showers and storms all the way through Tuesday before it moves out of the area and leaves us with cooler temperatures.

TODAY - Mostly sunny. High near 82°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Areas of fog. Low near 58°. Winds SW 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny. High near 85°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Rain early, mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 85° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of a few storms. Low: 64° High: 84° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 66° High: 80° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 65° High: 72° 40%

WED: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 68° 0%

THUR: Mostly sunny. Low: 44° High: 74° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 79° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5-10 kts. Seas 2 ft

