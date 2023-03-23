Fentanyl bill moves to Alabama House for debate

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bill to create mandatory minimum sentences for possession of fentanyl received a favorable vote in committee.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Matt Simpson, R-Baldwin County, impacts a person who sells, makes, delivers, or is knowingly in possession of fentanyl. If passed, one gram of fentanyl would mandate a sentence of three years and up to eight grams of fentanyl would mean a life sentence.

Gov. Kay Ivey and House Republicans have made this bill a priority for the legislative session. House Democrats also say they support the crackdown on the deadly drug. “This isn’t something where somebody cut it up and put it in with hydrocodone or with cocaine or with another drug and just kind of laced that other drug,” Rep. Matt Simpson said. “This is pure fentanyl we’re talking about.”

The bill is headed to a House floor for debate, where it is expected to pass.

