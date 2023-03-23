On the dotted line: Allen signs with Weevils

A big day for Geneva High School's Abby Allen, who will be running at the next level with Enterprise State.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - It was a big day for Geneva High School’s Abby Allen, as she has signed a scholarship to run cross country at the next level.

The Panther senior signed with the Enterprise State Boll Weevils on Wednesday. Her signing makes the first for ESCC cross country this year, a program in just its second year of existence.

Allen is coming off her first year competing in cross country. Outside of track, it’s the only sport she’s ever participated in.

Scenery played a big factor in Allen deciding where she was gonna run in college.

“I’m excited that I don’t have to move away from home,” said Allen. “And also, to be running on the cross country team, I just really love running. I started track first and then I went to cross country, so I would’ve never thought I would be running.”

Boll Weevils cross country coach Chris Christian said he wants Allen to be the foundation of their team next season.

