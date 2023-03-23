Dothan Police: 26 arrests in “Operation Spring Cleaning”

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 26 arrests, with 48 total charges, were made as part of a major crime crackdown in the city of Dothan, according to a release from the Dothan Police Department.

DPD, in partnership Houston County Sheriff’s Department, ATF, Probation and Parole, and US Marshals, carried out the dubbed “Operation Spring Cleaning” over several weeks. During those weeks, law enforcement gathered intelligence, coordinated efforts among the difference acting agencies, and used advanced technology to track down the suspects.

Those arrested in the operation include:

39-year-old Joshua Lane of Ashford; charged with failure to appear on unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance.

50-year-old Wendell Reynolds of Dothan; charged with failure to appear on second degree assault.

30-year-old Martino Tolbert of Dothan; charged with failure to appear on first degree assault.

58-year-old Sarah Burke of Dothan; charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and second degree possession of marijuana.

51-year-old Derrick Carter of Dothan; charged with first degree domestic violence.

43-year-old Leonard Ward of Dothan; charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and first degree possession of marijuana.

26-year-old Travonte Ware of Dothan; charged with obstruction of justice by false identity.

38-year-old Brandon Horn of Ashford; charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Larayna Brooke Andrews of Dothan; charged with failure to appear on two counts.

56-year-old Vickey Larson of Cottonwood; charged with second degree theft of property in Montgomery County and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

28-year-old Edward Camp of Dothan; charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

51-year-old Jayson Christy of Dothan; charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

53-year-old Donald Donaldson of Dothan; charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

50-year-old Wilfred Reynolds of Dothan; charged with third degree possession of a forged instrument.

30-year-old Anthony Smith of Dothan; charged with first degree possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence.

36-year-old Jamel Teague of Dothan; charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, first degree possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second degree receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude.

29-year-old Bradley Ward of Dothan; charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and first degree possession of marijuana.

40-year-old Jessie Myles of Dothan; charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, first degree possession of marijuana, two counts of second degree possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

48-year-old Francis Foster of Dothan; charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

38-year-old Latoria Hunter of Dothan; charged with obstruction of justice by false identity.

36-year-old Justin Green of Dothan; charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

26-year-old Chelsea Francks of Cottonwood; charged with endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Jonathan Brooks; charged with probation violation out of Florida, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, fraudulent use of a credit card, and two counts of illegal possession of a credit card.

67-year-old Roger Dunlap of Dothan; charged with third degree theft of property.

29-year-old Kodi Hall of Dothan; charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and first degree possession of marijuana.

44-year-old Vilinte Casey of Dothan; charged with drug trafficking.

Dothan PD praised the operation as “a testament to the dedication and hard work of law enforcement agencies in the area.

