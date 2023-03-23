ALEA warns of fraudulent phone calls

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency(ALEA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency stated that they have recently been made aware of incidents where an individual or individuals were reported to be using ALEA’s sex offender registry to gather names listed on the website to possibly deceive or extort them.

According to ALEA, the individual(s) is posing as a law enforcement officer over the phone, attempting to scam registered sex offenders and gather funds.

ALEA asked that if you or a family member receive such a call, please get in touch with local law enforcement and report the incident immediately. Do not send money or provide credit card or bank information to the individual or individuals requesting the information or funds.

ALEA’s Sex Offender Registry utilizes OffenderWatch® to manage and monitor the whereabouts, conduct, and compliance status of the registered offenders in the state of Alabama. For additional information concerning this service, please click here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodney Herring Houston County Jail Booking photo.
Dothan man faces 13 charges after causing multiple wrecks, police say
Gayla White discusses a civil lawsuit she won against a her former boss on March 21, 2023.
Awarded 500k she would give it back to escape agony, woman claims
Alabama tax rebate
Gov. Ivey proposes $400 tax rebate, here’s what you need to know
Gayla White leaves a Houston County courtroom following her preliminary hearing on theft...
Windmill Station must pay Gayla White $500k
We want you to be involved in who emerges victorious, so fill out the bracket and make your...
News4 Presents: Restaurant Rumble 2023

Latest News

PCB making changes to Aviation Ordinance that includes drones.
PCB making changes to Aviation Ordinance to include drones
We are at the peak of the Spring severe weather season. While some shrug off these rain makers...
News4 Chief Meteorologist David Paul on Spring severe weather changes
You may have recently noticed lots of reports on house fires in the Wiregrass.
Experts offer fire safety tips after recent string of home fires
You may have recently noticed lots of reports on house fires in the Wiregrass.
Uptick in Wiregrass fires? How experts say we can avoid them
20-year-old Jaquez Shields (pictured left) and 24-year-old Quinta McMath (pictured right), both...
Arrests made in Coffee County drug sting involving fentanyl