WCCD welcoming 1400 first grade students for SIM clinic

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wallace Community College of Dothan students may notice some smaller students on campus this week.

WCCD is hosting nearly 1400 first-grade students from across the Wiregrass to take part in it’s annual SIM clinic.

This event is designed to teach children the importance of maintaining good health and wellness, in a fun and unique way.

“The information they take away from SIM clinic, they can take into their homes and their communities,” said Jennifer Godwin, who is in charge of the SIM clinic. “Lots of the elementary students will ask about coming to school here one day, so we have the opportunity to share with them about our health science programs and what they may be able to do when they get a little older.”

The SIM clinic involves members from WCCD’s Associate Degree Nursing, Emergency Medical Services, Medical Assisting, Physical Therapist Assistant, Practical Nursing, Radiologic Technology, Respiratory Therapist and Surgical Technology programs.

The school will be hosting students throughout the remainder of the week.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.