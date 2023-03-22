WCCD welcoming 1400 first grade students for SIM clinic

SIM clinic welcomes students from 18 area schools across the Wiregrass.
By Will Polston
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wallace Community College of Dothan students may notice some smaller students on campus this week.

WCCD is hosting nearly 1400 first-grade students from across the Wiregrass to take part in it’s annual SIM clinic.

This event is designed to teach children the importance of maintaining good health and wellness, in a fun and unique way.

“The information they take away from SIM clinic, they can take into their homes and their communities,” said Jennifer Godwin, who is in charge of the SIM clinic. “Lots of the elementary students will ask about coming to school here one day, so we have the opportunity to share with them about our health science programs and what they may be able to do when they get a little older.”

The SIM clinic involves members from WCCD’s Associate Degree Nursing, Emergency Medical Services, Medical Assisting, Physical Therapist Assistant, Practical Nursing, Radiologic Technology, Respiratory Therapist and Surgical Technology programs.

The school will be hosting students throughout the remainder of the week.

