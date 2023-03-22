Warmer this afternoon

SYNOPSIS - Not as chilly this morning as you head out the door but still grab a jacket for the morning hours, this afternoon we will warm into the upper 70s for highs. Even warmer tomorrow when we will be in the lower 80s. The rest of the week will be dry but early Saturday morning we will watch for our next rain maker, this could bring some strong to severe thunderstorms so we will keep an eye on it. After Saturday morning we will go into a more active pattern for the rest of the weekend and into the start of next week with chances of a few showers and thunderstorms Sunday - Tuesday.

TODAY - Mostly sunny. High near 78°. Winds S 5 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear, areas of fog. Low near 51°. Winds Light S 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny. High near 83°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly cloudy, rain moves in late. Low: 58° High: 85° 30%

SAT: Rain early, mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 85° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of a few storms. Low: 60° High: 84° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 66° High: 82° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 62° High: 72° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 66° 0%

THUR: Mostly sunny. Low: 48° High: 71° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY - Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10-15 kts. Seas 2 ft

