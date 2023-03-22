Warmer this afternoon

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS - Not as chilly this morning as you head out the door but still grab a jacket for the morning hours, this afternoon we will warm into the upper 70s for highs. Even warmer tomorrow when we will be in the lower 80s. The rest of the week will be dry but early Saturday morning we will watch for our next rain maker, this could bring some strong to severe thunderstorms so we will keep an eye on it. After Saturday morning we will go into a more active pattern for the rest of the weekend and into the start of next week with chances of a few showers and thunderstorms Sunday - Tuesday.

TODAY - Mostly sunny. High near 78°. Winds S 5 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear, areas of fog. Low near 51°. Winds Light S 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny. High near 83°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly cloudy, rain moves in late. Low: 58° High: 85° 30%

SAT: Rain early, mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 85° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of a few storms. Low: 60° High: 84° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 66° High: 82° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 62° High: 72° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 66° 0%

THUR: Mostly sunny. Low: 48° High: 71° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY - Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10-15 kts. Seas 2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton>

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows what occurred at Walgreens amid claims of attempted kidnapping.
Video shows reported attempted Dothan kidnapping that police dispute
Gayla White leaves a Houston County courtroom following her preliminary hearing on theft...
Windmill Station must pay Gayla White $500k
Alabama tax rebate
Gov. Ivey proposes $400 tax rebate, here’s what you need to know
Kenneth Bernard Wood booking photo
Dothan man sets fire to home after argument: Police
The attached map shows the current garbage and recycle routes that will be moving from Friday...
Changes coming to Dothan garbage, recycle schedule

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Tuesday, March 21, 2023
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Much Warmer Pattern Arrives
Color The Weather 03-21-23
Color The Weather 03-21-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-21-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-21-23