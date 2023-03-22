US is revamping organ transplant system

The Department of Health and Human Services announced updates to the organ transplant system.
The Department of Health and Human Services announced updates to the organ transplant system.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. is modernizing and reforming its organ transplant system.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced the U.S. Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network will have a new data dashboard.

The focus of the overhaul is accountability and transparency.

The data dashboard will provide details about individual transplant centers, organ retrievals and waitlists.

The nonprofit United Network for Organ Sharing, which manages the national system, has been criticized for its handling of organs, long waitlists and deaths among patients.

More than 100,000 Americans are on the waitlist for a new organ, and about 6,000 Americans die each year waiting for one.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows what occurred at Walgreens amid claims of attempted kidnapping.
Video shows reported attempted Dothan kidnapping that police dispute
Gayla White leaves a Houston County courtroom following her preliminary hearing on theft...
Windmill Station must pay Gayla White $500k
Alabama tax rebate
Gov. Ivey proposes $400 tax rebate, here’s what you need to know
Kenneth Bernard Wood booking photo
Dothan man sets fire to home after argument: Police
Alabama has started screening for two additional genetic but treatable disorders in newborns.
Alabama begins screening newborns for 2 additional genetic disorders

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC...
AP sources: Trump probe grand jury not meeting for the day
FILE - Denny and Myra Lacoste have run afoul of state law by keeping a 22-pound nutria -- a...
Beloved nutria allowed to stay with adopted family
Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police: Shooting at Denver high school; 2 adults injured
This clip shows Halle Bailey as Ariel, the mermaid who gives up her voice to trade her fins for...
Halle Bailey praises ‘Little Mermaid’ co-star Melissa McCarthy for helping her advocate for herself