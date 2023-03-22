Troy holds annual Pro Day

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - 29 NFL and CFL Scouts, plus representatives from the Senior Bowl, were on hand Tuesday morning for Troy’s annual Pro Day activities at The Vet. 17 Trojans went through drills both in the weight room and outside on the turf where temperatures were in the mid-40s.

“The turnout from the NFL teams was tremendous,” head coach Jon Sumrall said. “For our guys to have the opportunity to perform in front of them and showcase their talents and ability is a really special day. Everyone did a great job, and I’m proud of them and their accomplishments. Today is just a piece of the puzzle; the film is what everybody always goes back to.

When the moments got big, did you get big too or did you shrink? The football questions are easy to answer for our guys; there is a reason we were 12-2 as a team, and it is because this group working out today is tough-minded, high-character blue-collar guys who love the game and love each other.”

NFL & CFL Teams in Attendance

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

Carolina Panthers

Buffalo Bills

Los Angeles Rams

Miami Dolphins

Arizona Cardinals

Chicago Bears

Los Angeles Chargers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Indianapolis Colts

New England Patriots

Houston Texas

Minnesota Vikings

Baltimore Ravens

Las Vegas Raiders

New York Giants

Green Bay Packers

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Edmonton Elks

