Troy holds annual Pro Day

Good news, Trojan fans: spring practice is almost here for your Sun Belt and Cure Bowl football champions.
By Briana Jones
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - 29 NFL and CFL Scouts, plus representatives from the Senior Bowl, were on hand Tuesday morning for Troy’s annual Pro Day activities at The Vet. 17 Trojans went through drills both in the weight room and outside on the turf where temperatures were in the mid-40s.

“The turnout from the NFL teams was tremendous,” head coach Jon Sumrall said. “For our guys to have the opportunity to perform in front of them and showcase their talents and ability is a really special day. Everyone did a great job, and I’m proud of them and their accomplishments. Today is just a piece of the puzzle; the film is what everybody always goes back to.

When the moments got big, did you get big too or did you shrink? The football questions are easy to answer for our guys; there is a reason we were 12-2 as a team, and it is because this group working out today is tough-minded, high-character blue-collar guys who love the game and love each other.”

NFL & CFL Teams in Attendance

  • San Francisco 49ers
  • Seattle Seahawks
  • Carolina Panthers
  • Buffalo Bills
  • Los Angeles Rams
  • Miami Dolphins
  • Arizona Cardinals
  • Chicago Bears
  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Tennessee Titans
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • New England Patriots
  • Houston Texas
  • Minnesota Vikings
  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • New York Giants
  • Green Bay Packers
  • Denver Broncos
  • Detroit Lions
  • Edmonton Elks

