Rip Hewes Stadium to host soccer expo

((Source: Raycom Media))
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Rip Hewes Stadium is hosting the Guatemalan Pro Soccer Expo March 26th.

The event is described as a “Great soccer match between two professional teams of the national league of Guatemala,” according to the event’s website.

Gates are set to open at 12:30 pm and the expo is to start at 2 pm. All ages are welcome and general admission tickets are available for $50 while VIP tickets are set at $60 apiece.

March 26th
March 26th(Press)

