New football head coach at Early County

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - A new head football coach is ready to take the helm at Early County High School.

On Tuesday, March 14, the Early County School Board approved Frank Killingsworth to take over the Bobcats program.

Killingsworth, who serves as the assistant principal at ECHS, is entering his 9th season with the Early County football team, with 7 of those seeing him serve as offensive coordinator.

The Phenix City native and Brookwood High School (Thomasville, GA) graduate brings 35 seasons of coaching experience with him to the lead job with the Bobcats.

That experience includes an 18-year stint with Miller County, where he served for 11 seasons as offensive coordinator for the Pirates and 7 as head coach. He also spent 6 years coaching at Calhoun County, with 3 of those at the head coach position.

