Lifeguards needed in Dothan this summer

Registration is now open for two lifeguard training classes at Westgate Recreation Center.
Registration is now open for two lifeguard training classes at Westgate Recreation Center.(wsfa 12 news)
By Ty Storey
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure Services need help this summer with keeping local pools safe places, and they are making a call out to anyone interested in being a lifeguard this summer.

Registration is now open for two lifeguard training classes. The classes, both of which are free of charge to attend, will be held from March 27-31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and April 3-13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Both classes will be held at Westgate Recreation Center.

To register for these classes and for any additional information, visit www.dothanleisureservices.org.

In addition, any already certified lifeguards are encouraged to apply now for open positions this summer. Applications, which are open to anyone 16-years-old or older, are being accepted today at www.dothan.org/jobs.

Any questions regarding lifeguard training or summer jobs can be directed to Courtney Ganz at (334) 615-3758 or by email at cganz@dothan.org.

For all other questions or information requests about Dothan Leisure Services programs and facilities, you can contact them at (334) 615-3700, visit www.dothanleisureservices.org, or like and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows what occurred at Walgreens amid claims of attempted kidnapping.
Video shows reported attempted Dothan kidnapping that police dispute
The above map shows approximately where the crash took place according to Kinston Police.
Slocomb Police: Accident kills chief’s son
Dothan Police Chief Will Benny.
Dothan attempted abduction claims untrue: Chief
Gayla White leaves a Houston County courtroom following her preliminary hearing on theft...
Windmill Station must pay Gayla White $500k
Murder suspect Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County courthouse on March 17, 2022
300 summonses issued to prospective jurors as McCraney trial nears

Latest News

POW
Pet of the Week: Calm Colossus
Hartford Mayor, Neil Strickland, announces he will resign at the end of the month.
Hartford Mayor Neil Strickland announces he is resigning
WTVY News4 Now
News4Now: What’s Trending?
Brock Hatcher has been interested in farming since he was a young child.
Proud to be a Farmer: Slocomb senior Brock Hatcher