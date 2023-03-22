Lifeguards needed in Dothan this summer

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure Services need help this summer with keeping local pools safe places, and they are making a call out to anyone interested in being a lifeguard this summer.

Registration is now open for two lifeguard training classes. The classes, both of which are free of charge to attend, will be held from March 27-31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and April 3-13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Both classes will be held at Westgate Recreation Center.

To register for these classes and for any additional information, visit www.dothanleisureservices.org.

In addition, any already certified lifeguards are encouraged to apply now for open positions this summer. Applications, which are open to anyone 16-years-old or older, are being accepted today at www.dothan.org/jobs.

Any questions regarding lifeguard training or summer jobs can be directed to Courtney Ganz at (334) 615-3758 or by email at cganz@dothan.org.

For all other questions or information requests about Dothan Leisure Services programs and facilities, you can contact them at (334) 615-3700, visit www.dothanleisureservices.org, or like and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

