Lakeside hires new head football coach

Buck McDonald will take the helm of the Eufaula school, who compete in the Alabama Independent...
Buck McDonald will take the helm of the Eufaula school, who compete in the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) in Class A Region 1.(Lakeside School - Eufaula, AL)
By Briana Jones and Ty Storey
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Chiefs of Lakeside School will enter the the 2023 football season this fall with a new face at head coach.

Buck McDonald will take the helm of the Eufaula school, who compete in the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) in Class A Region 1.

Prior to his new role, McDonald served as head coach for Lakeside Middle School last season, and currently also serves as an assistant baseball coach. McDonald also spent four years as defensive line coach at Abbeville Christian Academy and one season as defensive coordinator in 2020.

In addition to the move for McDonald, Lakeside athletic director Tom Clements will take over McDonald’s middle school head football coach role.

