Foggy Mornings Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Moisture returning from the Gulf of Mexico will lead to foggy mornings Thursday and Friday. After morning cloudiness, the afternoons will be rather sunny and warm. We’re tracking rain chances set to move in this weekend, lasting into early next week.

TONIGHT – Clear skies early turning foggy. Low near 51°. Winds light S.

TOMORROW – AM clouds, PM sun. High near 82°. Winds SW at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear skies early turning foggy. Low near 58°. Winds light S.

EXTENDED

FRI: AM clouds, PM sun. Low: 58° High: 83° 5%

SAT: Early showers and thunderstorms, then sunny. Low: 64° High: 85° 80%

SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 84° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 82° 40%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 65° High: 72° 40%

WED: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 66° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

