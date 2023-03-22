Foggy Mornings Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Moisture returning from the Gulf of Mexico will lead to foggy mornings Thursday and Friday. After morning cloudiness, the afternoons will be rather sunny and warm. We’re tracking rain chances set to move in this weekend, lasting into early next week.

TONIGHT – Clear skies early turning foggy. Low near 51°.  Winds light S.

TOMORROW – AM clouds, PM sun. High near 82°. Winds SW at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear skies early turning foggy. Low near 58°.  Winds light S.

EXTENDED

FRI: AM clouds, PM sun.  Low: 58° High: 83° 5%

SAT: Early showers and thunderstorms, then sunny. Low: 64° High: 85° 80%

SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 84° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 82° 40%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 65° High: 72° 40%

WED: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 66° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows what occurred at Walgreens amid claims of attempted kidnapping.
Video shows reported attempted Dothan kidnapping that police dispute
Gayla White leaves a Houston County courtroom following her preliminary hearing on theft...
Windmill Station must pay Gayla White $500k
Alabama tax rebate
Gov. Ivey proposes $400 tax rebate, here’s what you need to know
Kenneth Bernard Wood booking photo
Dothan man sets fire to home after argument: Police
Alabama has started screening for two additional genetic but treatable disorders in newborns.
Alabama begins screening newborns for 2 additional genetic disorders

Latest News

Color The Weather 03-22-23
Color The Weather 03-22-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-22-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-22-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-22-23
Warmer this afternoon
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Tuesday, March 21, 2023