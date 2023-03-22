Dothan one of Alabama’s safest cities: Report

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -According to a recent study, Dothan is the seventh safest city in Alabama.

“None of the other Big 10 cities is on that list,” Dothan City Commissioner Gantt Pierce (D-5) boasted after learning of those SafeWise rankings.

The study has Warrior, a Birmingham suburb, on top.

SafeWise map (SafeWise.com)

Pierce credits Dothan’s impressive standing to top-notch police and fire departments and their fast response times.

He commends Police Chief Will Benny and Fire Chief Larry Williams for their leadership.

While the news for Dothan is positive, such is not the case with Alabama.

The state sees more violent crime than most of the country, and respondents who say they feel safe in the state dropped by 19% from the previous year. Those who report experiencing violent crime have also risen by 18%, per the SafeWise report.

The safest cities in Alabama have a crime rate 51% lower than the rest of the state, SafeWise claims.

Pierce takes pride in believing that most Dothan neighborhoods are safe, though understanding instant communications and social media makes them seem dangerous at times.

While SafeWIse rankings can be flattering, their reliability are questioned by those who see them linked to for-profit private security companies.

Here is the SafeWise top 10 safest Alabama cities:

1. Warrior

2. Kimberly

3. Southside

4. Hamilton

5. Priceville

6. Fairhope

7. Dothan

8. Rainsville

9. Glencoe

10.Margaret

