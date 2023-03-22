Bright Athletes: Jordyn Alston

By Briana Jones
Published: Mar. 22, 2023
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - You can’t say you’ve been to a Geneva County girls basketball game without mentioning Jordyn Alston. She’s strong, athletic and determined which is why she’s our March Bright Athlete.

Jordyn has been a multi-sport athlete during her time as a bulldog while also keeping a top GPA. In fact, she’s a state championship runner for the track team, helped lead the lady bulldogs to the final four in Birmingham and cheers for the football team.

Jordyn will attend Tuskegee University where she plans to study animal and veterinary science.

