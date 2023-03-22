Auburn hosts annual Pro Day

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVY) -- A big day on the Plains as Auburn hosts it’s annual football pro day.

All 32 NFL teams in attendance to see the Tigers participate.

2010 Heisman winner Cam Newton also participating. The 2011 first round draft pick threw to receivers including his brother Caylin.

