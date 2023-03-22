Auburn hosts annual Pro Day

A big day on the Plains, as Auburn hosts it’s annual football pro day.
By Nick Brooks
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
All 32 NFL teams in attendance to see the Tigers participate.

2010 Heisman winner Cam Newton also participating. The 2011 first round draft pick threw to receivers including his brother Caylin.

