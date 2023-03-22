Arrest made in Dothan ATV robbery

Mi'Qhueil Whigham Dothan City Jail booking photo.
Mi'Qhueil Whigham Dothan City Jail booking photo.(Dothan Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In January 2023, a victim reported to the Dothan Police Department he had been robbed at gunpoint of an ATV he was attempting to sell.

The suspect in this case has now been identified as 20 year old Mi’Qhueil Jasiah Whigham of Dothan.

Whigham has been charged with one count of Robbery First Degree and his bond was set at $30,000.

According to DPD, the victim met the supposed buyer in the 1200 block of Greenwood Drive.

When the victim arrived with the ATV, the suspect produced a weapon and took the ATV.

The ATV was later found abandoned across town from where it was taken.

This has been an ongoing investigation.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows what occurred at Walgreens amid claims of attempted kidnapping.
Video shows reported attempted Dothan kidnapping that police dispute
Gayla White leaves a Houston County courtroom following her preliminary hearing on theft...
Windmill Station must pay Gayla White $500k
Alabama tax rebate
Gov. Ivey proposes $400 tax rebate, here’s what you need to know
Kenneth Bernard Wood booking photo
Dothan man sets fire to home after argument: Police
The attached map shows the current garbage and recycle routes that will be moving from Friday...
Changes coming to Dothan garbage, recycle schedule

Latest News

Gayla White discusses a civil lawsuit she won against a her former boss on March 21, 2023.
Awarded 500k she would give it back to escape agony, woman claims
Gayla White, who spent years in public service, and her attorney discussed the verdict with...
$500K jury award to woman found not guilty of theft
Senator Katie Britt condemns unlawful takeover of Vulcan Materials property in Mexico
Senator Katie Britt condemns unlawful takeover of Vulcan Materials property in Mexico
A 15-year-old was killed and five others were wounded during a shooting in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee shooting kills teenage boy, injures 5 women