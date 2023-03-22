Arrest made in Dothan ATV robbery

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In January 2023, a victim reported to the Dothan Police Department he had been robbed at gunpoint of an ATV he was attempting to sell.

The suspect in this case has now been identified as 20 year old Mi’Qhueil Jasiah Whigham of Dothan.

Whigham has been charged with one count of Robbery First Degree and his bond was set at $30,000.

According to DPD, the victim met the supposed buyer in the 1200 block of Greenwood Drive.

When the victim arrived with the ATV, the suspect produced a weapon and took the ATV.

The ATV was later found abandoned across town from where it was taken.

This has been an ongoing investigation.

