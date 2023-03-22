Adult softball sign up

(Dothan Leisure Services)
By WTVY Staff and DLS
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (PRESS RELEASE) - “A league meeting will be held for those interested in Spring Adult Softball on Wednesday, March 22 at 6:00 p.m. at the Westgate Softball Umpire Building, located at 201 Recreation Rd.

The meeting is for any team looking to enter a league or individuals looking for a team to join.

The leagues offered will include - Men’s Open (18+), Open Co-ed (18+), Open Church (18+), and Senior League (50+).

Leagues will be determined by the number of participants. Once leagues are determined, there will be two weeks of practice and games will begin on April 17th.

The registration fee for a team is $403.00. For more information about the leagues, please contact Chad Daniels at 334-615-3781.”

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows what occurred at Walgreens amid claims of attempted kidnapping.
Video shows reported attempted Dothan kidnapping that police dispute
Gayla White leaves a Houston County courtroom following her preliminary hearing on theft...
Windmill Station must pay Gayla White $500k
Alabama tax rebate
Gov. Ivey proposes $400 tax rebate, here’s what you need to know
Kenneth Bernard Wood booking photo
Dothan man sets fire to home after argument: Police
Alabama has started screening for two additional genetic but treatable disorders in newborns.
Alabama begins screening newborns for 2 additional genetic disorders

Latest News

The shooting happened at Bradford Place Wednesday morning.
2 Shelby County sheriff’s deputies shot; suspect in custody
Dothan named 7th safest city
Dothan named 7th safest city
SafeWise.com ranks Dothan the 7th safest city in Alabama.
Dothan one of Alabama’s safest cities: Report
Mi'Qhueil Whigham Dothan City Jail booking photo.
Arrest made in Dothan ATV robbery