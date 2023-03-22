Adult softball sign up

DOTHAN, Ala. (PRESS RELEASE) - “A league meeting will be held for those interested in Spring Adult Softball on Wednesday, March 22 at 6:00 p.m. at the Westgate Softball Umpire Building, located at 201 Recreation Rd.

The meeting is for any team looking to enter a league or individuals looking for a team to join.

The leagues offered will include - Men’s Open (18+), Open Co-ed (18+), Open Church (18+), and Senior League (50+).

Leagues will be determined by the number of participants. Once leagues are determined, there will be two weeks of practice and games will begin on April 17th.

The registration fee for a team is $403.00. For more information about the leagues, please contact Chad Daniels at 334-615-3781.”

