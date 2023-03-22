2 Shelby County sheriff’s deputies shot; suspect in custody

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirms two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies have been shot and a suspect is in custody.

The shooting happened at 3125 Bradford Place Wednesday morning.

Both deputies were taken to UAB Hospital. One of the deputies is being prepped for surgery.

Authorities say the deputies were doing a welfare check at the home when the shooting happened.


Shelby County authorities say there is no threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

More information will be added to this story when it becomes available.

