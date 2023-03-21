Windmill Station must pay Gayla White $500k

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Gayla White, former Dothan School Board, Planning Commission, and 2-1-1 board member, was awarded $500,000 Tuesday by a Houston County Jury.

“Justice has been served,” said her attorney Steve McGowan of the amount Windmill Station must pay.

White sued for one million dollars after a jury in 2021 cleared her of theft charges involving funds reported missing by her former employer.

She had worked at Windmill Station as a contracted special events coordinator.

Owner Eddie Donaldson reported to police that she had stolen several thousand dollars in wedding reception payments.

White told News4 Donaldson was angry because she had obtained other employment and refused to work her final weekend at Windmill.

She also claims Donaldson became agitated when she demanded he provides her tax documents.

Her lawsuit claims she suffered anxiety, embarrassment, shame, loss of sleep, and humiliation.

White said Tuesday afternoon her arrest cost her a new job.

Windmill Station attorneys did not immediately comment on whether they plan to appeal the verdict.

This story will be updated.

