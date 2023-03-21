Spring brings new round of rain, snow to California

The Golden State is starting the week off with another vicious blast of weather. (Source: CNN/KGO/KFSN/KCRA/NOAA/CHP FRESNO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A strong late-season Pacific storm brought more wind, rain and snow to saturated California on Tuesday as the first full day of spring showed little change from the state’s extraordinary winter.

Forecasters said the storm would focus on the southern half of the state, bringing threats of heavy runoff and mountain snowfall measured in feet.

Ponding water shut down multiple lanes of U.S. 101 in downtown Los Angeles before dawn, and there were numerous reports of cars being disabled by freeway potholes.

The National Weather Service said the storm is a Pacific low pressure system interacting with California’s 12th atmospheric river since late December.

California’s unexpected siege of wet weather after years of drought also included February blizzards powered by arctic air.

The storms have unleashed flooding and loaded mountains with so much snow that roofs have been crushed and crews have struggled to keep highways clear of avalanches.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows what occurred at Walgreens amid claims of attempted kidnapping.
Video shows reported attempted Dothan kidnapping that police dispute
The above map shows approximately where the crash took place according to Kinston Police.
Slocomb Police: Accident kills chief’s son
Dothan Police Chief Will Benny.
Dothan attempted abduction claims untrue: Chief
Murder suspect Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County courthouse on March 17, 2022
300 summonses issued to prospective jurors as McCraney trial nears
We want you to be involved in who emerges victorious, so fill out the bracket and make your...
News4 Presents: Restaurant Rumble 2023

Latest News

FILE - Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 26th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial begins for Deer Valley ski crash
Police said they are investigating two crime scenes.
Body found burning in home's fire pit
New York Police officers wait for instructions around the courthouse ahead of former President...
Trump waits out grand jury as New York braces for protests
Thousands of Los Angeles school employees including bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria...
Los Angeles schools shut down as workers begin 3-day strike
FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at his official...
Japanese leader arrives in Kyiv as China’s Xi visits Russia