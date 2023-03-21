Proud to be a Farmer: Slocomb senior Brock Hatcher

Proud to be a Farmer: Brock Hatcher
By Will Polston
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - This month’s ‘Proud to be a Farmer’ segment takes us to Slocomb High School to meet future farmer, Brock Hatcher.

Hatcher is a senior Redtop and has been working on his dad’s farm since he was in grade school.

“I’ve grown up on the farm all my life with him and learned how to farm, how to go about stuff, how to lead a business and how to have good customer friendly service with your buyers,” said Hatcher.

After graduation, Hatcher hopes to keep being a helping hand on the farm while pursuing his own agricultural degree.

“I’m trying to further my ag education into ABAC, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, Georgia,” said Hatcher. “I want to go there and hopefully get my soil and crop science degree.”

Though many advancements have been made in the industry, Hatcher continues to pursue an agriculture career.

He feels as if his generation needs to be more involved with the industry.

“Kids my age need to learn about farming because without farmers, America can’t live,” said Hatcher. “You need vegetables, you need meat, you need all of the above to survive really. Without farmers, you can’t get clothes, none of that. Really, farming is like the main industry in the world that really helps the world thrive.”

After high school, Hatcher plans to become an agronomist and help his dad on the farm when possible.

Brock Hatcher is proud to be a farmer.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows what occurred at Walgreens amid claims of attempted kidnapping.
Video shows reported attempted Dothan kidnapping that police dispute
The above map shows approximately where the crash took place according to Kinston Police.
Slocomb Police: Accident kills chief’s son
Dothan Police Chief Will Benny.
Dothan attempted abduction claims untrue: Chief
Murder suspect Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County courthouse on March 17, 2022
300 summonses issued to prospective jurors as McCraney trial nears
We want you to be involved in who emerges victorious, so fill out the bracket and make your...
News4 Presents: Restaurant Rumble 2023

Latest News

Proud to be a Farmer: Brock Hatcher
Proud to be a Farmer: Brock Hatcher
Fortner Street road work starting March 20 through 21.
Road work in progress for parts of Fortner Street
Fortner Street road work starting March 20 through 21.
Fortner Street road work
The Star-Lite Drive-In Community Garage Sale
The Star-Lite Drive-In Community Garage Sale