Proud to be a Farmer: Slocomb senior Brock Hatcher

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - This month’s ‘Proud to be a Farmer’ segment takes us to Slocomb High School to meet future farmer, Brock Hatcher.

Hatcher is a senior Redtop and has been working on his dad’s farm since he was in grade school.

“I’ve grown up on the farm all my life with him and learned how to farm, how to go about stuff, how to lead a business and how to have good customer friendly service with your buyers,” said Hatcher.

After graduation, Hatcher hopes to keep being a helping hand on the farm while pursuing his own agricultural degree.

“I’m trying to further my ag education into ABAC, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, Georgia,” said Hatcher. “I want to go there and hopefully get my soil and crop science degree.”

Though many advancements have been made in the industry, Hatcher continues to pursue an agriculture career.

He feels as if his generation needs to be more involved with the industry.

“Kids my age need to learn about farming because without farmers, America can’t live,” said Hatcher. “You need vegetables, you need meat, you need all of the above to survive really. Without farmers, you can’t get clothes, none of that. Really, farming is like the main industry in the world that really helps the world thrive.”

After high school, Hatcher plans to become an agronomist and help his dad on the farm when possible.

Brock Hatcher is proud to be a farmer.

