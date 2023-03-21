Pony on the loose causes low-speed foot pursuit in Tuscaloosa

Pony on the loose in Tuscaloosa
Pony on the loose in Tuscaloosa(Tuscaloosa Police Department)
By Jenna Wood
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re in the Tuscaloosa area and live near 30th Avenue East and First Street East, you might have seen a bit of commotion Monday evening.

Tuscaloosa police say they received a call about a small pony in the Alberta neighborhood around 10 p.m.

The four-legged suspect was uncooperative with law enforcement at first, and not at all interested in the pizza crusts or peppermints they offered.

Three Tuscaloosa officers engaged in a low-speed foot pursuit of the pony, following him around the neighborhood for nearly two hours. The officers were finally able to catch the suspect and he was happy to get lots of pets and pose for selfies.

Police are calling the pony, Ginuwine, for now.

Ginuwine is in a safe place and a permanent home has been arranged unless the owner is found.

Call Investigator Hopeman at 205-248-4780 if you know where Ginuwine came from.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows what occurred at Walgreens amid claims of attempted kidnapping.
Video shows reported attempted Dothan kidnapping that police dispute
The above map shows approximately where the crash took place according to Kinston Police.
Slocomb Police: Accident kills chief’s son
Dothan Police Chief Will Benny.
Dothan attempted abduction claims untrue: Chief
Gayla White leaves a Houston County courtroom following her preliminary hearing on theft...
Windmill Station must pay Gayla White $500k
Murder suspect Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County courthouse on March 17, 2022
300 summonses issued to prospective jurors as McCraney trial nears

Latest News

A 15-year-old boy died and five young women were injured in a Milwaukee mass shooting in the...
Milwaukee shooting kills teenage boy, injures 5 women
Registration is now open for two lifeguard training classes at Westgate Recreation Center.
Lifeguards needed in Dothan this summer
Sunbeam heated blankets have been recalled due to burn and fire hazards.
Sunbeam heated blankets recalled due to burn and fire hazards
Medicaid advocates met outside the state house Tuesday.
Medicaid expansion advocates gather at Alabama State House
Gov. Kay Ivey discusses Alabama's budgets, rainy day accounts and debts in her 2023 state of...
Governor’s budgets propose one-time tax rebate, teacher pay raises