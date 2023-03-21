Pet of the Week: Calm Colossus

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On this week’s “Pet of the Week” News 4 welcomed a gentle giant named Colossus.

Colossus is a one-year-old lab pit mix who loves to chill out at times but still has lots of puppy energy.

Colossus has a big personality and loves to let it shine. It is recommended that he goes to a home without small children due to his size and energy level at times.

If you are interested in finding additional information about Colossus and adoption, you can head to the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also give the shelter a call at (334) 615-4620 or find more info and up to date looks at the various other animals up for adoption on their Facebook page.

