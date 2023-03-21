Much Warmer Pattern Arrives

SYNOPSIS – A significant warmup is underway! We’ll be chilly again Wednesday morning with lows in the lower to middle 40s, but highs will reach the upper 70s. We’ll jump into the 80s Thursday and stay there for several days. Showers and thunderstorms are on track for early Saturday, with isolated activity again Sunday and into early next week.

TONIGHT – A few clouds. Low near 44°. Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 78°. Winds S at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear, areas of fog late. Low near 51°. Winds light S.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 51° High: 83° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 85° 5%

SAT: Morning showers and thunderstorms, then sunny. Low: 64° High: 85° 80%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58° High: 84° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 82° 30%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 65° High: 72° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

