Hartford Mayor Neil Strickland announces he is resigning

Hartford Mayor, Neil Strickland, announces he will resign at the end of the month.
Hartford Mayor, Neil Strickland, announces he will resign at the end of the month.(WTVY)
By Will Polston
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - A typical council meeting Monday evening turned into a farewell to Hartford Mayor Neil Strickland.

During the meeting, Strickland announced he would be resigning from his position at the end of March.

During a phone call with News4, Strickland said he wanted to be more flexible, hoping to find more time to spend with family as he gets older.

“When you decide one day that you want to take two or three days to go somewhere, it is almost impossible to do that as mayor,” said Strickland. “As I get closer to retirement, I just feel my family time is more important.”

Ron Adams, the District Five Councilman in Hartford, will take over temporarily when Strickland leaves. The city council will choose to elect one of their own to fill the remainder of Strickland’s term. If an agreement cannot be reached, the new temporary mayor will be appointed by Governor Kay Ivey.

Strickland thanked the people of Hartford and Geneva County for being so supportive of him and his family during this time.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows what occurred at Walgreens amid claims of attempted kidnapping.
Video shows reported attempted Dothan kidnapping that police dispute
The above map shows approximately where the crash took place according to Kinston Police.
Slocomb Police: Accident kills chief’s son
Dothan Police Chief Will Benny.
Dothan attempted abduction claims untrue: Chief
Murder suspect Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County courthouse on March 17, 2022
300 summonses issued to prospective jurors as McCraney trial nears
We want you to be involved in who emerges victorious, so fill out the bracket and make your...
News4 Presents: Restaurant Rumble 2023

Latest News

schedule
Garbage schedule changes
Fire
Dothan man facing arson charges
What's Trending? 3/21/23
What's Trending? 3/21/23
Dothan Trash pickup
Changes coming to Dothan garbage, recycle schedule