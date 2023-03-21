Frustrations persist for American Car Center customers

Some customers are still trying to figure out how to make payments. Others we spoke to want to...
Some customers are still trying to figure out how to make payments. Others we spoke to want to get rid of their cars all together but don't know where to turn.(WBRC)
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some customers are still trying to figure out how to make payments. Others we spoke to want to get rid of their cars all together but don’t know where to turn.

We're hearing from frustrated customers still having issues with American Car Center. The company closed its doors nationwide last month. Some customers are still trying to figure out how to make payments.

Since our last report, Westlake Portfolio Management has agreed to service the leases of ACC customers. Elaine Cammon got a text message earlier this month with that information.

Three years ago, Cammon bought a 2014 Ford Escape from the Tuscaloosa location. She asked ACC about lowering the payment after her husband recently passed away but that didn’t happen. Now she wants to get rid of the car. Westlake told her to send a letter saying she wants to surrender the car but she doesn’t know who will come and get it. Cammon is more than frustrated with the whole situation.

“Since I’m still grieving my husband’s death and I can’t seem to get this issue resolved at all. It’s really bothering me a lot because I don’t know what to do anymore,” Cammon said.

We’ve reached out to Westlake to get more information.

In a press release earlier this month, the company says its expediting the transfer of existing ACC leases to provide a smooth transition for ACC customers. Westlake is also asking people to register their account with them to make payments.

“Former ACC customers can register their account on myaccount.wpmservicing.com to make payments online or view alternative payment options or get in touch with WPM customer service by calling 1.877.854.1898″

