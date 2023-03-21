Dothan man sets fire to home after argument: Police

Kenneth Bernard Wood booking photo
Kenneth Bernard Wood booking photo(Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man faces arson charges after the home he shared with another person burned Monday night following an argument, according to police.

Kenneth Bernard Wood, Junior, 35, was booked into the Dothan City Jail at 10:35, barely two hours from when the Eastwood Drive fire broke out.

Wood’s roommate escaped the house unharmed after he awakened to the smell of smoke.

Police say that Wood and a family member of the roommate had a verbal altercation earlier Monday.

Investigators claim that Wood refused to cooperate or provide a statement and became disorderly in the fire’s aftermath.

Besides Arson, Wood faces one Disorderly Conduct charge.

Records do not reflect an attorney who could speak on Wood’s behalf.

