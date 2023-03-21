A cold start but we will warm this afternoon

SYNOPSIS - Another cold start this morning with temperatures in the lower 30s for most of us. This afternoon the warming trend will begin with highs in the upper 60s tomorrow will be even warmer in the 70s so it will feel like spring time. We will keep an eye on early Saturday morning when our next cold front move thorugh it could bring some stronger storms with it. Then on Sunday a warm front will lift north and this could also bring some stronger storms so we will watch that over the next few days as well. Temperatures by the weekend will be in the 80s and we will stay there through the start of next week.

TODAY - Mostly sunny. High near 67°. Winds E/SE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 46°. Winds E 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny. High near 78°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 83° 0%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, rain moves in late. Low: 60° High: 85° 30%

SAT: Rain early, mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 83° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of a few storms. Low: 55° High: 82° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 66° High: 82° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 62° High: 82° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 68° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY - Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10-15 kts. Seas 2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton>

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.