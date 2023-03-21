Changes coming to Dothan garbage, recycle schedule

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Changes in garbage schedules are on the way for many Dothan residents.

Beginning the week of April 3, all currently scheduled Friday Garbage and Recycle collections will be moving to Wednesday.

Also, all Trash pick-up (yard debris and bulky items) will be rescheduled to occur on the same day as Garbage pickup for all Dothan residents.

These two adjustments will allow for Garbage, Recycle and Trash collection to occur on the same day as Garbage pickup for each resident of Dothan.

The attached map shows the current garbage and recycle routes that will be moving from Friday to Wednesday pickup.

For additional information, contact Environmental Services at 334-615-3822.

