Changes coming to Dothan garbage, recycle schedule

Dothan Trash pickup
Dothan Trash pickup(Alfred Twu / CC0 1.0)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Changes in garbage schedules are on the way for many Dothan residents.

Beginning the week of April 3, all currently scheduled Friday Garbage and Recycle collections will be moving to Wednesday.

Also, all Trash pick-up (yard debris and bulky items) will be rescheduled to occur on the same day as Garbage pickup for all Dothan residents.

These two adjustments will allow for Garbage, Recycle and Trash collection to occur on the same day as Garbage pickup for each resident of Dothan.

The attached map shows the current garbage and recycle routes that will be moving from Friday to Wednesday pickup.

For additional information, contact Environmental Services at 334-615-3822.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows what occurred at Walgreens amid claims of attempted kidnapping.
Video shows reported attempted Dothan kidnapping that police dispute
The above map shows approximately where the crash took place according to Kinston Police.
Slocomb Police: Accident kills chief’s son
Dothan Police Chief Will Benny.
Dothan attempted abduction claims untrue: Chief
Murder suspect Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County courthouse on March 17, 2022
300 summonses issued to prospective jurors as McCraney trial nears
We want you to be involved in who emerges victorious, so fill out the bracket and make your...
News4 Presents: Restaurant Rumble 2023

Latest News

WTVY News4 Now
News4Now: What’s Trending?
Alabama freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell was arrested on March 15.
Saban suspends Alabama DB following arrest in Florida
Kenneth Bernard Wood booking photo
Dothan man sets fire to home after argument: Police
Brock Hatcher has been interested in farming since he was a young child.
Proud to be a Farmer: Slocomb senior Brock Hatcher