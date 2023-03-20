Watch: Rep. Barry Moore talks guns, Social Security, and Trump

By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -U.S. Congressman Barry Moore discusses various hot topics during this News 4 interview. Watch the player above.

Note: News 4 recorded Thursday before President Trump announced his possible forthcoming arrest.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor David Simonton booking photo
Man who police claim posted ex-girlfriend’s steamy photos is back in jail
Owner Kecia Carmichael Davis says that Mia’s Italian Restaurant's last day open would be...
Mia’s Italian Restaurant in Dothan closing
Shots fired outside Longboards in PCB, three men from Alabama are in custody.
Shots fired outside Longboards in PCB
Mack A Snyder (pictured) was last seen on March 16, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. His last known location...
Missing Coffee County man has been found
Azalea Dogwood Festival planned for Mar. 19.
Azalea Dogwood Trail set Sunday in Dothan

Latest News

U.S. Representative Barry Moore discusses bill that would make AR-15 the national gun on...
Full_Barry_Moore_Interview
WTVY Wx Logo
Late Season Freeze Tonight
Walton County Fire Rescue crews said in a press release that they arrived on scene and found...
WCFR: Mutli-story Freeport home damaged in fire
Shots fired outside Longboards in PCB, three men from Alabama are in custody.
Shots fired outside Longboards in PCB