Solomon Park closing for maintenance

DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - “Solomon Park will be closed on Wednesday, March 22, at sunrise, for maintenance.

The Park will re-open on Friday, March 24 at sunrise.

For more information about Dothan Leisure Services programs and facilities, please contact us at 334.615.3700, visit us on the web at www.dothanleisureservices.org.”

