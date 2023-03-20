Solomon Park closing for maintenance

By City of Dothan
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - “Solomon Park will be closed on Wednesday, March 22, at sunrise, for maintenance.

The Park will re-open on Friday, March 24 at sunrise.

For more information about Dothan Leisure Services programs and facilities, please contact us at 334.615.3700, visit us on the web at www.dothanleisureservices.org.”

