Senator Katie Britt condemns unlawful takeover of Vulcan Materials property in Mexico

Senator Katie Britt condemns unlawful takeover of Vulcan Materials property in Mexico
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - U.S. Senator Katie Britt released a statement Monday in response to the Mexican government seizure of Vulcan Materials Company’s port facility at Punta Venado in Quintana Roo, Mexico.

Video surveillance footage from the early morning hours of March 14 shows the facility being breached and confiscated at gunpoint by Mexican military and police forces. A Mexican federal district court on March 16 ordered governmental forces to vacate the premises within 24 hours, however the property remains under military occupation as of 6:30 p.m. CT March 19.

Senator Britt provided the following statement:

Senator Katie Britt
Senator Katie Britt(WBRC FOX6 News)

Senator Britt traveled to Mexico City earlier this year to discuss the issue of increasing, illegal aggression by the Mexican government toward Vulcan Materials with Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard. Senator Britt has also discussed the matter with senior U.S. Embassy personnel in Mexico City.

A representative with Vulcan Materials released the following statement to WBRC:

Vulcan Materials is headquartered in Birmingham.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The above map shows approximately where the crash took place according to Kinston Police.
Slocomb Police: Accident kills chief’s son
Shots fired outside Longboards in PCB, three men from Alabama are in custody.
Shots fired outside Longboards in PCB
Dothan Police Chief Will Benny.
Dothan attempted abduction claims untrue: Chief
Taylor David Simonton booking photo
Man who police claim posted ex-girlfriend’s steamy photos is back in jail
Murder suspect Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County courthouse on March 17, 2022
300 summonses issued to prospective jurors as McCraney trial nears

Latest News

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is launching their third annual “Think Smart Before You...
ALEA launches “Think Smart Before You Start”
Time to spring clean your finances
Expert advice to help you spring clean your finances
Fortner Street road work starting March 20 through 21.
Road work in progress for parts of Fortner Street
Advanced Product Solutions adding 30 new jobs in Columbia, Alabama.
‘Advanced Product Solutions’ brings new jobs to Columbia
Fortner Street road work starting March 20 through 21.
Fortner Street road work