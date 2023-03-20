Road work in progress for parts of Fortner Street

Fortner Street road work starting March 20 through 21.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Fortner Street will be partially closed March 20th and 21st for road work.

According to The City of Dothan, the 600 Block of Fortner Street, between S. Edgewood Drive and Mason Street, will be closed for sewer line repair on Monday and Tuesday, March 20 and 21.

The road will be closed from 6:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. each day.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution or avoid this area for the time being.

This story will be updated when the road work has been completed.

