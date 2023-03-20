2 students hurt in Texas school shooting, suspect arrested

FILE - The shooting happened on the Lamar High School campus in Arlington, Texas, outside a...
FILE - The shooting happened on the Lamar High School campus in Arlington, Texas, outside a school building, news outlets report.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two students were injured in a shooting outside a Dallas-area high school on Monday morning and police arrested the person suspected of opening fire, officials said.

The shooting began on a high school campus in the suburb of Arlington around 6:55 a.m., before many students arrived for the first day back to classes after the spring break, according to police and school district officials.

One student was injured by gunfire, another was hurt by “debris from the shooting,” and both are getting medical care, said Arlington Independent School District spokeswoman Anita Foster. She could not immediately provide further information on the student’s identities or conditions.

Arlington police said the suspected shooter never entered the Lamar High School building and was arrested soon after officers arrived on the scene. They said the scene was secure in a tweet at 7:21 a.m. but have not released more information on the shooter.

The school was placed on lockdown during the shooting and once that is lifted, students will be released for the day, Foster said. She said school buses and other arriving students were diverted from the campus before classes were set to start. Officials urged parents and others to stay away from the campus while police investigate. Foster said the district is in the process of setting up a place for children to be reunited with their guardians.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor David Simonton booking photo
Man who police claim posted ex-girlfriend’s steamy photos is back in jail
Owner Kecia Carmichael Davis says that Mia’s Italian Restaurant's last day open would be...
Mia’s Italian Restaurant in Dothan closing
Shots fired outside Longboards in PCB, three men from Alabama are in custody.
Shots fired outside Longboards in PCB
Mack A Snyder (pictured) was last seen on March 16, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. His last known location...
Missing Coffee County man has been found
Azalea Dogwood Festival planned for Mar. 19.
Azalea Dogwood Trail set Sunday in Dothan

Latest News

FILE - Fulton County, Ga., Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney instructs potential jurors...
Trump’s lawyers file motion to ‘quash’ Georgia special grand jury report
FILE - Family friend Tony McDavid walks through the wreckage of the beachfront home of Nina...
World on ‘thin ice’ as UN climate report gives stark warning
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is pausing...
Amazon to lay off 9,000 employees on top of 18,000 in Jan.
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin enter a hall...
Putin welcomes China’s Xi at Kremlin amid Ukraine war