Dothan attempted abduction claims untrue: Chief

“We checked that out, reviewed video, and found no evidence that this happened,” Chief Will Benny told News 4 on Monday. However, the Sunday evening post by Aaron Kali Hyatt alarmed those who saw it on Facebook.
Dothan Police Chief Will Benny.
Dothan Police Chief Will Benny.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan Police Chief Will Benny claims a social media post that alleged the attempted kidnapping of a young woman is untrue.

“We checked that out, reviewed video, and found no evidence that this happened,” Benny told News 4 on Monday.

However, the Sunday evening post by Aaron Kali Hyatt alarmed those who saw it on Facebook.

“BOLO (Be on Lookout) for this truck (pictured) that just attempted to lure and abduct my daughter from the Walgreens at corner of Westgate & 84. Please be on lookout and call myself or police if see!”

“This is blatantly false,” said Benny, who told News 4 officers investigated and closely reviewed surveillance video before concluding the allegations are unfounded.

According to Chief Benny, the post was edited several times, each with variations.

He said evidence revealed a man traveling in a truck with a Tennessee tag appeared to put something in a trash can at Walgreens and had a very brief verbal interaction with the 21-year-old woman as he returned to his pickup.

Nothing indicated he had criminal intent, per the chief.

“It’s just not true that an attempted abduction occurred,” Benny said, expressing concerns about the reaction from those who the post alarmed.

Public records indicate Arron Kali Hyatt are two people who live on a Headland address.

News 4 sent a message to the Hyatt’s seeking additional information and comment.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor David Simonton booking photo
Man who police claim posted ex-girlfriend’s steamy photos is back in jail
Owner Kecia Carmichael Davis says that Mia’s Italian Restaurant's last day open would be...
Mia’s Italian Restaurant in Dothan closing
Shots fired outside Longboards in PCB, three men from Alabama are in custody.
Shots fired outside Longboards in PCB
Mack A Snyder (pictured) was last seen on March 16, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. His last known location...
Missing Coffee County man has been found
Azalea Dogwood Festival planned for Mar. 19.
Azalea Dogwood Trail set Sunday in Dothan

Latest News

Murder suspect Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County courthouse on March 17, 2022
300 summonses issued to prospective jurors as McCraney trial nears
U.S. Representative Barry Moore discusses bill that would make AR-15 the national gun on...
Watch: Rep. Barry Moore talks guns, Social Security, and Trump
U.S. Representative Barry Moore discusses bill that would make AR-15 the national gun on...
Full_Barry_Moore_Interview
WTVY Wx Logo
Late Season Freeze Tonight