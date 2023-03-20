Dothan attempted abduction claims untrue: Chief

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan Police Chief Will Benny claims a social media post that alleged the attempted kidnapping of a young woman is untrue.

“We checked that out, reviewed video, and found no evidence that this happened,” Benny told News 4 on Monday.

However, the Sunday evening post by Aaron Kali Hyatt alarmed those who saw it on Facebook.

“BOLO (Be on Lookout) for this truck (pictured) that just attempted to lure and abduct my daughter from the Walgreens at corner of Westgate & 84. Please be on lookout and call myself or police if see!”

“This is blatantly false,” said Benny, who told News 4 officers investigated and closely reviewed surveillance video before concluding the allegations are unfounded.

According to Chief Benny, the post was edited several times, each with variations.

He said evidence revealed a man traveling in a truck with a Tennessee tag appeared to put something in a trash can at Walgreens and had a very brief verbal interaction with the 21-year-old woman as he returned to his pickup.

Nothing indicated he had criminal intent, per the chief.

“It’s just not true that an attempted abduction occurred,” Benny said, expressing concerns about the reaction from those who the post alarmed.

Public records indicate Arron Kali Hyatt are two people who live on a Headland address.

News 4 sent a message to the Hyatt’s seeking additional information and comment.

