A cold Monday morning

SYNOPSIS - A very cold start this morning with temperatures in the lower 30s for all of the area, we will see plenty of sun this afternoon but it won’t warm us up much it will not feel like the first day of spring which starts at 4:24pm CST. We will warm up as we head into the rest of the week with highs in the 80s by the end of the week. Our next front will move in late on Friday, we will keep an eye on it for the chance of some strong to severe storms but right now it doesn’t look like much.

TODAY - Mostly sunny. High near 58°. Winds N 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Clear and cold. Low near 35°. Winds NE 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny. High near 67°. Winds E 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 78° 0%

THUR: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 83° 0%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, rain moves in late. Low: 60° High: 85° 30%

SAT: Rain early, mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 82° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 80° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 62° High: 78° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 60° High: 75° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY - Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 15-20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

