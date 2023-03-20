BCSO names parents killed in Spanish Fort double homicide; son facing capital murder charges

Trinell Rayshawn Brown
Trinell Rayshawn Brown(Baldwin County Corrections Center)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities in Baldwin County on Monday released the names of the victims in Saturday’s double homicide.

They say Clemmie Brown, 52, and his wife Syretta Brown, 42, died following the shooting that took place near Spanish Fort, on McFarland Road off U.S. 31.

The victims were the parents of suspect Trinell Rayshawn Brown, 25, who will face two capital murder charges. Officials say the capital murder warrants are being drawn up today.

Both victims were shot multiple times with an AR-15-style rifle, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. At least 15 rounds were fired, the BCSO said.

The suspect’s 4-year-old daughter was in the home at the time of killings, authorities tell FOX10 News.

It is believed by authorities that Trinell Brown shot and killed his parents while confronting them about an ongoing family dispute. He reportedly exited the residence and made a statement to witnesses that he killed his parents, according to authorities.

The suspect is being held without bond. A bond hearing will be held later in the week, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired outside Longboards in PCB, three men from Alabama are in custody.
Shots fired outside Longboards in PCB
Taylor David Simonton booking photo
Man who police claim posted ex-girlfriend’s steamy photos is back in jail
Azalea Dogwood Festival planned for Mar. 19.
Azalea Dogwood Trail set Sunday in Dothan
Dothan Police Chief Will Benny.
Dothan attempted abduction claims untrue: Chief
WTVY Wx Logo
Freezing Temperatures Will Return

Latest News

Fortner Street road work starting March 20 through 21.
Road work in progress for parts of Fortner Street
Advanced Product Solutions adding 30 new jobs in Columbia, Alabama.
‘Advanced Product Solutions’ brings new jobs to Columbia
Fortner Street road work starting March 20 through 21.
Fortner Street road work
Advanced Product Solutions adding 30 new jobs in Columbia, Alabama.
Advanced Product Solutions adding 30 new jobs in Columbia, Alabama
Closed
Solomon Park closing for maintenance