Another Cold Night, Then Warmer

SYNOPSIS – Another cold night is on the way with frost and light freeze conditions in spots as we dip into the middle to lower 30s. A significant warm-up begins Tuesday, with highs reaching the middle to upper 60s. We’ll reach the upper 70s Wednesday and the lower 80s on Thursday!

TONIGHT – Mostly clear and frosty. Low near 34°. Winds light NE-E.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 67°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 44°. Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 78° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 83° 5%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 60° High: 85° 5%

SAT: Morning showers and thunderstorms, then sunny. Low: 64° High: 83° 60%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 55° High: 82° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 82° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E/NE at 5-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

