Another Cold Night, Then Warmer

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Another cold night is on the way with frost and light freeze conditions in spots as we dip into the middle to lower 30s. A significant warm-up begins Tuesday, with highs reaching the middle to upper 60s. We’ll reach the upper 70s Wednesday and the lower 80s on Thursday!

TONIGHT – Mostly clear and frosty. Low near 34°.  Winds light NE-E.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 67°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 44°.  Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 78° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 83° 5%

FRI: Mostly sunny.  Low: 60° High: 85° 5%

SAT: Morning showers and thunderstorms, then sunny. Low: 64° High: 83° 60%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 55° High: 82° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 82° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E/NE at 5-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The above map shows approximately where the crash took place according to Kinston Police.
Slocomb Police: Accident kills chief’s son
Shots fired outside Longboards in PCB, three men from Alabama are in custody.
Shots fired outside Longboards in PCB
Dothan Police Chief Will Benny.
Dothan attempted abduction claims untrue: Chief
Taylor David Simonton booking photo
Man who police claim posted ex-girlfriend’s steamy photos is back in jail
Murder suspect Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County courthouse on March 17, 2022
300 summonses issued to prospective jurors as McCraney trial nears

Latest News

Color The Weather 03-20-23
Color The Weather 03-20-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-20-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-20-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-20-23
A cold Monday morning
WTVY Wx Logo
Late Season Freeze Tonight