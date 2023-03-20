ALEA launches “Think Smart Before You Start”

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Monday is the first official day of spring which means that many people will be on the road for spring break.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is launching their third annual “Think Smart Before You Start Spring Break” campaign.

ALEA will continue to focus on dangerous driving behaviors like speeding, following too closely, and distracted driving.

This year, they are also putting emphasis on the dangers of opioids and impaired driving.

ALEA is encouraging parents to have conversations with their children about the dangers of opioids and driving while impaired.

Director of ALEA’s Department of Public Safety (DPS), Colonel Jon Archer said, “Driving while impaired by any substance, legal or illegal, puts all motorists on Alabama roadways at risk.”

They are also asking students to think smart before you start this spring break and to speak up if a friend or loved one is about to drive while impaired.

Many substances can impair the ability to drive such as alcohol, marijuana, opioids, methamphetamines, or any potentially impairing drug whether prescribed or over the counter.

ALEA has put together a lists of spring break safety tips. Those can be found here.

