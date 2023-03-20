‘Advanced Product Solutions’ brings new jobs to Columbia

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - GIR-APS or Advanced Product Solutions; announced Monday that they will be adding 30 new jobs in the city of Columbia, Alabama.

GRI-APS will facilitate the project in the original Russell Corporation building located at 101 industrial blvd. The building is 40,750 square feet and will be utilized in the manufacture of operating room procedure kits for both animals and humans.

“These new growth plans by Global Resources International and Advanced Product Solutions in Columbia reflect the confidence their leadership has in the Wiregrass region, coming just months after they announced an expansion there,” said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“The job creation stemming from this project will deliver a major economic impact for the small Houston County town, and that’s always good news.”

They will begin the hiring process for these 30 jobs in the fourth quarter of 2023 and they hope to have their new location operational by the first quarter of 2024.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.