Slocomb Police: Accident kills chief’s son

The above map shows approximately where the crash took place according to Kinston Police.
The above map shows approximately where the crash took place according to Kinston Police.(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KINSTON, Ala. (WTVY) - The son of Slocomb’s police chief died in an ATV accident on Sunday, the department said in a social media post.

“Please be in prayer for Chief (Scotty) Howerton, his family, and friends as they mourn the loss of his son John Parker Howerton (JP). He was involved in an ATV accident (Sunday) in Kinston.”

JP Howerton was 13.

The identity and condition of the second person involved in the accident has not yet been revealed.

Please be in prayer for Chief Howerton , his family and friends as they mourn the loss of his son John Parker Howerton...

Posted by Slocomb Police Department, Slocomb Alabama on Monday, March 20, 2023

