Late Season Freeze Tonight

SYNOPSIS – A late season freeze is on track for early Monday morning with temperatures expected to be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. A light breeze out of the northwest will create wind chills in the middle to upper 20s for a few hours. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s which is still way below average. Another cold night is on tap for Monday night with temperatures returning to the middle 30s. Finally, a big warmup will be underway the rest of the week, with temperatures maxing out in the middle 80s Thursday and Friday.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 31°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 59°. Winds N at 5-10 mph. 0%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 35°. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 35° High: 67° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 78° 0%

THU: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 83° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 85° 50% late

SAT: Partly sunny, AM showers. Low: 64° High: 81° 50%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of showers. Low: 58° High: 82° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

