Late Season Freeze Tonight

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A late season freeze is on track for early Monday morning with temperatures expected to be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. A light breeze out of the northwest will create wind chills in the middle to upper 20s for a few hours. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s which is still way below average. Another cold night is on tap for Monday night with temperatures returning to the middle 30s. Finally, a big warmup will be underway the rest of the week, with temperatures maxing out in the middle 80s Thursday and Friday.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 31°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 59°. Winds N at 5-10 mph. 0%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 35°. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 35° High: 67° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 78° 0%

THU: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 83° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 85° 50% late

SAT: Partly sunny, AM showers. Low: 64° High: 81° 50%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of showers. Low: 58° High: 82° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor David Simonton booking photo
Man who police claim posted ex-girlfriend’s steamy photos is back in jail
Owner Kecia Carmichael Davis says that Mia’s Italian Restaurant's last day open would be...
Mia’s Italian Restaurant in Dothan closing
Mack A Snyder (pictured) was last seen on March 16, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. His last known location...
Missing Coffee County man has been found
Azalea Dogwood Festival planned for Mar. 19.
Azalea Dogwood Trail set Sunday in Dothan
Culver was arrested on 3 counts of producing pornography with a minor
Midland City man arrested for producing child porn

Latest News

WTVY Wx Logo
Freezing Temperatures Will Return
According to Dothan Utilities, the main outage area is centered in downtown Dothan. 739...
Friday storms cause power outages in Dothan
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Friday, March 17, 2023
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Much Cooler Weekend Ahead