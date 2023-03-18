Man who police claim posted ex-girlfriend’s steamy photos is back in jail

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A man who Dothan police claim posted steamy photos of his former girlfriend to retaliate against her is behind bars again.

Taylor David Simonton, 32, faces additional charges for failing to show up for a February 6 arraignment on 25 counts of Distributing Private Images.

Houston County District Judge Benjamin Lewis ordered his arrest and police captured him early Saturday.

He was booked into the Houston County Jail at 2:29 and held on a $300,000 bond.

This arrest is the latest in a series of legal issues Simonton has faced.

Besides the Private Image charges on which he had already posted bond after a brief jail stay, a woman sought court-ordered protection from Simonton last summer in an ultimately dismissed case. Whether that is the same woman police believe Simonton threatened with photos is not revealed in court records.

Simonton, who currently uses a Eufaula address, has no listed attorney to speak on his behalf.

