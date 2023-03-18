Freezing Temperatures Will Return

SYNOPSIS – Clearing skies overnight will lead to temperatures falling into the 30s by Sunday morning. There should be enough sunshine in the morning for temperatures to reach the middle 50s before high clouds arrive in the afternoon. We challenge record cold temperatures for Monday morning with upper 20s to lower 30s expected. Be sure to bring in any sensitive plants and cover, protect crops ahead of time. Our record low for Monday morning will be 34 for the Dothan airport, and we will likely drop below that. A big warmup is in store for the end of the work week with temperatures getting a boost to the middle 80s!

TONIGHT – Clearing skies. Low near 37°. Winds NW 10-15 mph. 10%

TOMORROW – Sunny, cold morning, partly cloudy afternoon. High near 31°. Winds NW 10-15 mph. 0%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 60°. Winds N 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 31° High: 60° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 36° High: 64° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 76° 0%

THU: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 83° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy, showers late. Low: 62° High: 85° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 64° High: 78° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Rough On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 20-25 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.