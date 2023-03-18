Azalea Dogwood Trail set Sunday in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -On Sunday, cool yet tolerable temperatures and partly sunny skies will prevail for the Azalea-Dogwood Trail.

A Dothan tradition for decades, the trail winds through historic neighborhoods lined with queens and matrons.

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies at 2:30 will begin the trail at the intersection of West Main Street and Woodland Drive.

An associated Solomon Park celebration promises family fun, including food trucks, inflatables, face painting, and live music.

Predictions are for highs in the mid-50s.

