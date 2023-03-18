Azalea Dogwood Trail set Sunday in Dothan

Azalea Dogwood Festival planned for Mar. 19.
Azalea Dogwood Festival planned for Mar. 19.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -On Sunday, cool yet tolerable temperatures and partly sunny skies will prevail for the Azalea-Dogwood Trail.

A Dothan tradition for decades, the trail winds through historic neighborhoods lined with queens and matrons.

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies at 2:30 will begin the trail at the intersection of West Main Street and Woodland Drive.

An associated Solomon Park celebration promises family fun, including food trucks, inflatables, face painting, and live music.

Predictions are for highs in the mid-50s.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner Kecia Carmichael Davis says that Mia’s Italian Restaurant's last day open would be...
Mia’s Italian Restaurant in Dothan closing
Phil Paramore photo.
Legendary sports commentator Phil Paramore dies
Culver was arrested on 3 counts of producing pornography with a minor
Midland City man arrested for producing child porn
Mack A Snyder (pictured) was last seen on March 16, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. His last known location...
Coffee County seeking assistance in missing person case
We want you to be involved in who emerges victorious, so fill out the bracket and make your...
News4 Presents: Restaurant Rumble 2023

Latest News

Taylor David Simonton booking photo
Man who police claim posted ex-girlfriend’s steamy photos is back in jail
‘It’s statistically significant:’ UAB expert on new CDC maternal mortality report
Owner Kecia Carmichael Davis says that Mia’s Italian Restaurant's last day open would be...
Mia’s Italian Restaurant in Dothan closing
Shipwreck Island Water Park
‘New and improved’ Shipwreck Island Water Park prepares for 40th anniversary season