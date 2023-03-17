Taco Bell bringing back fan-favorite Volcano Menu

Taco Bell says it's bringing back the fan-favorite Volcano Menu in June.
Taco Bell says it's bringing back the fan-favorite Volcano Menu in June.(JJBers/Flickr/CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Taco Bell says it’s bringing back a fan-favorite with the Volcano Menu this summer.

The fast-food restaurant announced the menu will feature the Volcano Burrito and Volcano Taco along with lava sauce that can be an option to add to any item.

The menu was established in 1995 and this summer’s return with mark the third time it’ll be available for fans.

According to Taco Bell representatives, the menu will return to the general public on June 29 with rewards members having access on June 27.

The Volcano Menu, known for its fiery flavors, will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide.

Taco Bell said it would release more information about the menu’s return.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Kriser is charged with 29 counts of mortgage fraud, while Shelley Brown is charged with 57...
Sheriff details charges Dothan home builder faces
42-year-old Leon Aubrey Jones Jr. (pictured) is charged with two counts of Criminally Negligent...
Arrest made in deadly Dothan car fire
Ryan Kriser and office manager Shelley Lynn Brown
Dothan homebuilder among two charged in alleged fraud scheme
Dothan Police Major Will Glover during a News 4 interview on March 15, 2023.
Cold case murder haunts this officer, but he has a suspect
Baby feet generic
Dale County mom gives birth during 911 call

Latest News

Court documents show Webb pleaded guilty to charges that could send her to prison for up to 10...
Nonprofit head pleads guilty in Mississippi welfare fraud
Murder suspect Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County courthouse on March 17, 2022
McCraney hearing addresses pretrial motions
FILE - In this July 3, 2014 file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the...
Microsoft adds AI tools to Office apps like Outlook, Word
Irvo Otieno, 28, died March 6 as he was being admitted to Central State Hospital south of...
Attorney: 7 deputies pushed down, smothered Black man who died