Showers and storms today

SYNOPSIS - Today is a 4Warn Weather Day we are starting off quiet and warmer this morning with temperatures in the middle to upper 50s for much of the area. This afternoon we will watch for a line of showers and storms to move through ahead of our next cold front that will bring the chance of a few strong to severe storms gusty winds will be our greatest threat but we will have to watch for the chance of a tornado or two along the line the chance is low but not zero. Tomorrow we will be chilly with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of a shower or two later in the day. Sunday will be dry but also cool, that is how we will start next week as well with the chance of some nights in the lower 30s! Low end rain chances on Tuesday before we start to warm back up.

TODAY - Showers and storms. High near 78°. Winds SW 10-20 mph 100%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy. Low near 45°. Winds NW 10-20 mph 30%

TOMORROW - Mostly cloudy, a shower or two. High near 56°. Winds N 10-15 mph 20%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 58° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 33° High: 61° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 37° High: 63° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 68° 0%

THUR: Sunny. Low: 44° High: 78° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 56° High: 80° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 79° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY - *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 15-20 kts. Seas 4-5 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton>

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.