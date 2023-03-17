Officers praised for efforts to save victim from vehicle in pond

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three Montgomery officers are being praised for their efforts to save a life during an incident Friday near Narrow Lane Road.

WSFA 12 News found the scene on the Montgomery Country Club golf course near the intersection of Narrow Lane Road and Allendale.

On Friday at about 11 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3000 block of Narrow Lane Road in reference to a vehicle in the pond.

According to Montgomery police, officers were called to an area of Narrow Lane Road after a report of a vehicle in a pond. “Willingly assuming the potential risk” to their safety, the officers entered the water and rescued a woman from the vehicle.

The officers performed aid to the woman, who has not been identified. She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no additional information available for release in regard to this continuing investigation.

